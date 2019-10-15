Dallas Baptist University canceled classes and evacuated its campus after a bomb threat

(CNN) Dallas Baptist University evacuated its campus and canceled classes following a bomb threat on Tuesday, the university announced on Twitter.

DBU tweeted at 4:22 p.m. that campus police had received a "bomb and coordinated armed threat" to campus. No injuries were reported, and the campus was evacuated out of "an abundance of caution," the school said.

Earlier, DBU Police received a bomb and coordinated armed threat to campus. In consultation with DPD and the FBI, campus was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.



DBU is working with DPD to sweep campus and clear for safe return of students. No injuries. More info to come. — D.B.U. (@DBUPatriots) October 15, 2019

"DBU is working with DPD to sweep campus and clear for safe return of students. No injuries. More info to come," according to the university.

Just two hours earlier, the school made the initial tweet warning those in the area that the school had received an unspecified threat. The school evacuated the campus immediately and canceled classes for the day, instructing that anyone unable to evacuate to move to the school's Burg Center.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL



We have received a threat against our campus and are evacuating the DBU campus IMMEDIATELY.



For those who cannot evacuate the main campus, move to the Burg Center immediately.



All classes are cancelled today, Tuesday, Oct. 15. Further instructions to come. — D.B.U. (@DBUPatriots) October 15, 2019

The tweet was labeled "THIS IS NOT A DRILL."

