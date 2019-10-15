Dallas Baptist University canceled classes and evacuated its campus after a bomb threat

(CNN)Dallas Baptist University evacuated its campus and canceled classes following a bomb threat on Tuesday, the university announced on Twitter.
DBU tweeted at 4:22 p.m. that campus police had received a "bomb and coordinated armed threat" to campus. No injuries were reported, and the campus was evacuated out of "an abundance of caution," the school said.
"DBU is working with DPD to sweep campus and clear for safe return of students. No injuries. More info to come," according to the university.
Just two hours earlier, the school made the initial tweet warning those in the area that the school had received an unspecified threat. The school evacuated the campus immediately and canceled classes for the day, instructing that anyone unable to evacuate to move to the school's Burg Center.
The tweet was labeled "THIS IS NOT A DRILL."
An hour after the initial announcement, the school tweeted that the DBU campus was on lockdown. Non-emergency personnel will not be allowed on campus, it said.
The university is a private university affiliated with the Baptist General Convention of Texas. The campus is located between Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, and it has an enrollment of 5,000 students.