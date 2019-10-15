Why Christian music's biggest stars refuse to change their tune for the Trump era

Atlanta (CNN) The crowd is on their feet and chanting his name before he even takes the stage.

"Tauren! Tauren! Tauren!"

An electric guitarist unleashes a series of triumphant power chords as fans hold their smartphone cameras aloft, the glowing screens dotting the darkened concert hall like fireflies. Young women squeal as an athletic young man in form-fitting gray pants with pink stripes runs onto the stage and faces them with a huge smile.

"Don' leave me up here by myself. Let me hear you scream!" he shouts as the audience roars in response.

It's another sell-out crowd at Center Stage for Tauren Wells , one of the biggest stars in Christian contemporary music. The five-time Grammy nominee puts on a show that features plenty of impassioned singing, an assortment of moonwalks, " popping and locking " street-dance moves and mini-sermons about his faith.