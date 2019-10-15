Why Christian music's biggest stars refuse to change their tune for the Trump era

Atlanta (CNN) The crowd is on their feet and chanting his name before he even takes the stage.

"Tauren! Tauren! Tauren!"

An electric guitarist unleashes a series of triumphant power chords as fans hold their smartphone cameras aloft, the glowing screens dotting the darkened concert hall like fireflies. Young women squeal as an athletic young man in form-fitting gray pants with pink stripes runs onto the stage and faces them with a huge smile.

"Don' leave me up here by myself. Let me hear you scream!" he shouts as the audience roars in response.

Yet there is one subject that Wells' supple vocal range won't reach. He won't sing about hot-button political issues, and he certainly won't criticize President Trump.

"I would never oppose a president because I believe in what scripture says about giving honor to authority," the genial 33-year-old entertainer says in a brief interview before his show. "That doesn't mean that I agree with everything. But I believe that an attack on authority anywhere is an attack on authority everywhere."

Tauren Wells, before a recent show at Center Stage in Atlanta, says he serves something higher than any political agenda.

But there is one group of evangelical leaders who has largely escaped scrutiny: stars of contemporary Christian music, also known as CCM.

Many of them will gather in Nashville tonight for the 50th Annual GMA (Gospel Music Association) Dove Awards , inspirational music's version of the Grammys.

These CCM stars pack megachurches, amass big social media followings and command some of the biggest platforms in the evangelical world.

Michael W. Smith has sold more than 15 million albums and sang at the 2004 Republican National Convention, while singer Chris Tomlin has sold more than 8 million albums and played New York's Madison Square Garden, to name a few. These artists, and many others like them, have become spiritual brands.

What's most striking about these artists, though, is not what they sing. It's what they leave out of their songs.

Christians? Or copouts?

The America these artists love to evoke in their songs is stuck in what one columnist called a " hideous loop of hate ." White supremacists march in public chanting, "Jews will not replace us." A man guns down Latino shoppers in an El Paso Wal-Mart. School shootings now seem almost as frequent as proms. The President demonizes immigrants and tweets racist insults

These issues aren't just political, they're moral.

Yet little of these ugly realities make their way into CCM, which is now dominated by upbeat praise and worship music.

There are occasional calls for racial tolerance in some songs like Mandisa's "