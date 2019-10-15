Shelter in place issued because of hazardous materials release from a California refinery fire

(CNN) The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter in place notification because of the release of hazardous materials from a refinery fire in Northern California.

Firefighters were responding to two petroleum tanks on fire at a NuStar Energy facility in Crockett, located south of Vallejo, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or CAL FIRE, said Tuesday on Twitter. Five acres of surrounding vegetation were also on fire.

New incident: @calfireSCU at scene of a 5 acre vegetation fire surrounding 2 petroleum tanks on fire at Nustar facility off San Pablo Ave, Crockett in Contra Costa County. #NustarFire Lead agency on petroleum fire: NuStar Energy and Crockett Fire Protection District. pic.twitter.com/axZ2gyzygo — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 15, 2019

Con Fire is on scene of a major fire at the NuStar facility in Crockett where at least two large storage tanks are burning. A shelter in place order has been issued for Crockett and Rodeo. Please avoid the area to allow first responders access. #crockrettic pic.twitter.com/uxg7ovgnLe — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) October 15, 2019

CNN has reached out to the Contra Costa County Fire Department and NuStar Energy.