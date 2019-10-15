Breaking News

A homemade bomb exploded on a Montana elementary school's playground

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Updated 3:10 PM ET, Tue October 15, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The road in front of Rossiter Elementary School in Helena, Montana, remains closed after a makeshift bomb exploded on the playground on Tuesday. No one was injured, officials said.
The road in front of Rossiter Elementary School in Helena, Montana, remains closed after a makeshift bomb exploded on the playground on Tuesday. No one was injured, officials said.

(CNN)Students at a Montana elementary school were evacuated on Tuesday when a homemade bomb detonated on their playground. No children were injured in the explosion, officials said.

An improvised explosive device, or IED, exploded shortly after a school official found it at Rossiter Elementary School in Helena, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported.
Children were quickly bussed to a nearby school to wait for their parents to pick them up. A stretch of road in front of the school remains closed for investigation, the sheriff's office said.
All Helena and East Helena schools were swept and cleared after initial lockdowns, but Rossiter remains closed indefinitely, the sheriff's office said.
    Authorities aren't sure who planted the device, which they described as a soda bottle with duct tape around it, or whether there are any other devices, sheriff Lee Dutton said in a press conference shared by CNN affiliate KRTV Tuesday morning.
    Read More
    "Things are under control, no one was hurt and we're taking appropriate precautions," Sheriff Leo Dutton said.
      Officials are sweeping state government buildings around the capital and urge schools to stay alert as they learn more.
      The FBI, Montana Highway Patrol, Helena Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting the sheriff's office in the investigation, CNN affiliate KTVH reported.