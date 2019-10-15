A homemade bomb exploded on a Montana elementary school's playground

(CNN) Students at a Montana elementary school were evacuated on Tuesday when a homemade bomb detonated on their playground. No children were injured in the explosion, officials said.

An improvised explosive device, or IED, exploded shortly after a school official found it at Rossiter Elementary School in Helena, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office reported

Children were quickly bussed to a nearby school to wait for their parents to pick them up. A stretch of road in front of the school remains closed for investigation, the sheriff's office said.

All Helena and East Helena schools were swept and cleared after initial lockdowns, but Rossiter remains closed indefinitely, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities aren't sure who planted the device, which they described as a soda bottle with duct tape around it, or whether there are any other devices, sheriff Lee Dutton said in a press conference shared by CNN affiliate KRTV Tuesday morning.

