Once again, chiefs of tribal nations say the Atlanta Braves' tomahawk chop is inappropriate

(CNN) Chiefs of tribal nations that once inhabited Georgia say that the Atlanta Braves' tomahawk chop is insensitive and inappropriate.

The comments from Cherokee and Creek chiefs come after the Atlanta Braves said the team would hold a "continued dialogue" with Native Americans during the Major League Baseball offseason about whether to keep the decades-old tradition.

The Braves did not specify which tribal nations it planned to talk to.

"Although the Tomahawk Chop may be a game day tradition, it is not an appropriate acknowledgment of tribal tradition or culture," Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief James R. Floyd said in a statement to CNN. "It reduces Native Americans to a caricature and minimizes the contributions of Native peoples as equal citizens and human beings."

The tomahawk chop involves fans moving their forearms forward and backward with an open palm in a chopping motion and is usually accompanied by chants. The motion started at Florida State University but was adopted by the Braves in 1991 following the signing of former FSU three-sport star Deion Sanders. It's now widely associated with the Braves, who often leave foam tomahawks for fans on seats during home games.

