Researchers hope DNA testing may finally prove whether bones found on a remote island were Amelia Earhart's

(CNN) A skull and other bone fragments that were found on a remote Pacific island may, in fact, belong to the famous female aviator Amelia Earhart.

But it may take modern DNA testing to help researchers close the case.

The bones were found found on Nikumaroro, a remote island in the western Pacific Ocean, in 1940. But it wasn't until a 2018 study when people began to suspect they could very well belong to Earhart. That's when researcher Richard Jantz re-examined their measurements and found they closely matched those of the missing aviator.

Now, Dr. Erin Kimmerle, a forensic anthropologist at South Florida University, will use DNA testing to confirm the theory. Kimmerle sent samples off for DNA testing and is awaiting the results.

She was invited by National Geographic and will appear in an upcoming documentary about the pilot.

