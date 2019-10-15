Taco Bell seasoned beef is being recalled over concerns of metal contamination

(CNN) About 2 million pounds of seasoned beef used in Taco Bell burritos and tacos have been removed from restaurant locations across the country.

Kenosha Beef International recalled the products over concerns that they may be contaminated with metal shavings, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a news release.

The bags of meat were shipped from the supplier to five distribution centers and then to restaurant locations across the country, the USDA said.

The restaurant chain announced Tuesday it had voluntarily recalled about 2.3 million pounds of seasoned beef. By Monday, 100% of the product had been removed from all restaurants across 21 states, a Taco bell news release said.

"Nothing is more important than our customers' safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust," Julie Masino, president of North America, Taco Bell Corp., said in a news release. "As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests."

