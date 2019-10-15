A stressful pregnancy reduces the chances of having a boy, a study shows

(CNN)Moms-to-be who undergo physical or mental stress during their pregnancies are less likely to have a boy and may also have a higher risk of preterm birth, according to a study published Monday.
"The womb is an influential first home," said lead author Catherine Monk, director of women's mental health in OB/GYN at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
"We do know that males are more vulnerable in utero, and presumably the stress in these women is of a long-standing nature," Monk said.
Nature typically assures there are an average of 105 boys born for every 100 female births; after all, males were more likely to die from accidents or fighting wild game.
But in this study, women who had higher blood pressure and other signs of physical stress had four boys for every nine girls (ratio 4:9); while moms who were psychologically stressed had two boys for every 3 girls (ratio 2:3). All of the women had healthy pregnancies.
"Other researchers have seen this pattern of a decrease in male births related to traumatic cataclysmic events," Monk said. "One of them b