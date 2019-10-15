A stressful pregnancy reduces the chances of having a boy, a study shows

Oranges, grapefruits, honeydew and other vitamin C-rich foods offer a boost to the immune system and may help the body absorb iron. However, try to avoid fruit juices that have a lot of added sugars or sweeteners.

Well-cooked seafood can be a good source of protein as well as omega-3 fatty acids. The Food and Drug Administration notes that protein in meat, poultry and seafood is an important nutrient in a mother-to-be's diet. However, the food must be properly cooked.

The calcium in dairy products, such as yogurt, is beneficial to both baby and mother. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists advises women who have difficulty digesting dairy products to get calcium from other sources, such as broccoli.