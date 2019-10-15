cnn
underscored
cnn
underscored

The Pixelbook Go is the latest Chromebook from Google

Jacob Krol, CNN Underscored
Tue October 15, 2019

Google announced this morning that they are expanding their Pixelbook line with the all-new Pixelbook Go. It's up for preorder today with a starting price of $649 -- so yes, it's still a higher-end Chromebook (by comparison, Samsung's Chromebook 4 starts at $229).

Pixelbook Go has a magnesium-built design that comes in either "just black" or pale pink "not pink." It's just 13-millimeters thin and weighs in at two pounds. Even so, Google is estimating the battery life at up to 12 hours.

It's running ChromeOS, which means a fast experience with automatic updates for both apps and virus protection. You can pick between an Intel Core m3, i5 or i7 processor.

We're going hands-on with the Pixelbook Go soon, but preorders start today for the just black color only; not pink models will ship at a later date.

The original Pixelbook is staying in the lineup as well with a starting price of $999.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.