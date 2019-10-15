The Pixelbook Go is the latest Chromebook from Google

Google announced this morning that they are expanding their Pixelbook line with the all-new Pixelbook Go. It's up for preorder today with a starting price of $649 -- so yes, it's still a higher-end Chromebook (by comparison, Samsung's Chromebook 4 starts at $229).

Pixelbook Go has a magnesium-built design that comes in either "just black" or pale pink "not pink." It's just 13-millimeters thin and weighs in at two pounds. Even so, Google is estimating the battery life at up to 12 hours.

It's running ChromeOS, which means a fast experience with automatic updates for both apps and virus protection. You can pick between an Intel Core m3, i5 or i7 processor.

We're going hands-on with the Pixelbook Go soon, but preorders start today for the just black color only; not pink models will ship at a later date.

The original Pixelbook is staying in the lineup as well with a starting price of $999.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.