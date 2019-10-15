Preorder a Pixel 4 or 4 XL from Amazon get a $100 gift card

It hasn't been long since Google's Tuesday morning launch of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, and it's been even less time since the flagships went up for preorder. But Amazon is already offering a deal on every model of the Pixel 4 and every model of the Pixel 4 XL.

Preordering any Pixel 4 or 4 XL will get you a $100 gift card to Amazon.com. So it's a pretty big bonus for getting the latest from Google — and they're unlocked, too.

Let's break this down -- and remember, when you order, you'll need to select "Pixel 4 (or Pixel 4 XL) with Gift Card."

Pixel 4 in Clearly White 64GB with $100 Gift Card ($799; amazon.com)

Pixel 4 in Just Black 64GB with $100 Gift Card ($799; amazon.com)

Pixel 4 in Oh So Orange 64GB with $100 Gift Card ($799; amazon.com)

Pixel 4 in Clearly White 128GB with $100 Gift Card ($899; amazon.com)

Pixel 4 in Just Black 128GB with $100 Gift Card ($899; amazon.com)

And for Pixel 4 XL:

Pixel 4 XL in Clearly White 64GB with $100 Gift Card ($899; amazon.com)

Pixel 4 XL in Just Black 64GB with $100 Gift Card ($899; amazon.com)

Pixel 4 XL in Oh So Orange 64GB with $100 Gift Card ($899; amazon.com)

Pixel 4 XL in Clearly White 128GB with $100 Gift Card ($999; amazon.com)

Pixel 4 XL in Just Black 128GB with $100 Gift Card ($999; amazon.com)

You can learn all about the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in our guide here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.