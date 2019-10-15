Save big on Google's Pixel line on Amazon

Google unveiled the new Pixel 4 and 4 XL Tuesday morning, but the Pixel 3 and 3a still stand as strong smartphones. Even better, Amazon is discounting the Pixel 3, 3a, 3 XL and 3a XL. Google's flagship and affordable options are cheaper than ever before.

And yes, these models include dongles and earbuds in the box.

Let's start with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, both launched last year. These are the direct predecessor to the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. You can score a 64GB unlocked Pixel 3 for as low as $459.99.

Pixel 3 in Just Black with 64GB of storage ($459.99, originally $799; amazon.com)

Pixel 3 in Just Black with 128GB of storage ($598.99, originally $899; amazon.com)

Pixel 3 in Not Pink with 64GB of storage ($498.99, originally $799; amazon.com)

Pixel 3 in Not Pink with 128GB of storage ($598.99, originally $899; amazon.com)

Pixel 3 in Clearly White with 64GB of storage ($498.32, originally $799; amazon.com)

Pixel 3 in Clearly White with 128GB of storage ($598.99, originally $899; amazon.com)

The Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch HD display, gives you full access to the Google Assistant and features unlimited storage for photos. At up to $350 off, this is a terrific deal. And if you want a larger screen device with all the same core features, the 3 XL is also on sale.

Pixel 3 XL in Just Black with 64GB of storage ($551.06, originally $899; amazon.com)

Pixel 3 XL in Just Black with 128GB of storage ($698.19, originally $979; amazon.com)

Pixel 3 XL in Clearly White 64GB of storage ($598.99, originally $899; amazon.com)

Pixel 3 XL in Clearly White with 128GB of storage ($768.01, originally $999; amazon.com)

Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink with 64GB of storage ($598.99, originally $899; amazon.com)

Pixel 3 XL in Not Pink with 128GB of storage ($686.22; amazon.com)

Finally, both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, which launched in June (just a short four months ago) is also getting discounted. And these are still the current models on the affordable end of the spectrum. We don't expect their successor to arrive until next summer.

Pixel 3a in Just Black with 64GB of storage ($349, originally $399; amazon.com)

Pixel 3a in Purple-ish with 64GB of storage ($349.99, originally $399; amazon.com)

Pixel 3a XL in Just Black with 64GB of storage ($429, originally $479; amazon.com)

Pixel 3a XL in Purple-sih with 64GB of storage ($429.99, originally $479; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.