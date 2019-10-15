Cole Haan's semiannual sale is on, and here are the best deals (up to 70% off!)

Cole Haan's semiannual sale is here, and it does not disappoint when it comes to saving on designer-caliber footwear.

The brand — which has become a household name, thanks to its overall craftsmanship, crowd-pleasing styles and superior comfort — is hosting a sitewide sale from now until October 17 at 6 a.m. ET. During this timeframe, shoppers can take 30% off purchases sitewide. And until October 16, that includes discounts on top of already reduced sale items for up to 70% off.

Some of the biggest markdowns we've seen for men include an essential fall boot, known as the Kennedy Grand Chelsea Boot, for $139.96 (originally $320); a work-ready penny loafer that can stand up to your 9-to-5 for just $118.96 (originally $300); and one of the brand's most popular designs, the Zerogrand Oxford-inspired sneaker for $97.96 (originally $200).

And it's not just quintessential men's fall designs that are up for grabs. We've spied some equally amazing markdowns in the women's category, with everything from riding boots to ballet flats at a major discount.

For starters, we're big fans of the now $174.96 Quinney Bootie, which is a fleece-lined waterproof boot that just screams fall weather (originally $280). A textured iteration of the Zerogrand Wingtip Oxford (now just $83.96, down from its original price of $180) has also caught our eye. And if you're looking for a suede bootie that will stand out this season, meet the jewel-toned Laree Stretch Bootie, now $83.98 (originally $250).

While footwear tops our list, this is just the beginning of the offerings. The sale also includes bags, accessories and outerwear for both men and women. The major caveat is that this sitewide sale won't last long and you only have a few more days to enjoy this level of savings. It's a sprint, not a marathon, people.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.