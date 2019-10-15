Protect your new Pixel 4 with one of these tough cases

Google just announced the October 24 release of the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL, and we're already seeing a host of cases coming out in anticipation of the phones.

As usual, companies have gotten creative with their cases, going for sleek and protective, glamorous, or both. We've selected a few picks from Incipio, Case-Mate and Otterbox. These cases vary in price and design, but each should provide a good level of protection for your Pixel 4 or Pixel 4XL.

While we haven't reviewed these specific offerings yet, we're confident -- based on past experiences with iPhone and Samsung cases from these brands -- in recommending them to you when it comes to protection and style for your Pixel 4 and 4 XL. Take a look below for a glimpse of what's being offered.

Incipio

Incipio's cases for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL have a professional and protective design. The case is called the DualPro, and there are versions for the Pixel 4 and for the Pixel 4XL. The case is designed with two layers, the outer providing scratch resistance and the inner providing 10-foot drop protection. You can pick this case up for $29.99 in your choice of black or clear.

Case-Mate

The cases released by Case-Mate feature some tough and appealing designs as well. One is called Tough Groove, available for both the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4XL. The Tough Groove has a series of iridescent ridges on the back, producing a vibrant rainbow that changes as you tilt your phone. The $40 case by Case-Mate is scratch-resistant and 10-foot drop approved, and even supports wireless charging. The Sheer Crystal case is available for the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4XL as well. This elegant case is embedded with particles of glass crystal that give it a brilliant sparkle in the light. It's available for $40 on Case-Mate's site. Like the Tough Groove, this case is 10-foot drop rated, scratch-resistant and compatible with wireless charging.

Otterbox

Otterbox has staked a claim with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL too. The company has extended its popular Defender Series to the Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4XL. This ultra-safe case is somewhat bulky, but it contains a whopping three layers of protection designed to resist scratches, survive drops, and lock out dust and dirt. You can choose from three colors: Black, Gone Fishin Blue, and Purple Nebula. The Defender Series case is $60.95 and includes a holster that can be clipped to a belt or used as a kickstand.

Another series worth checking out is Otterbox's Symmetry series, once again made for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL. This case is slimmer, but still provides screen protection, with a raised bumper, and drop protection to boot. This series does not skimp on design either, coming in four color options: Black, Sapphire Secret Blue, Apsen Gleam Yellow and Gradient Energy, a twinkling gradient from pink to green. You can pick up this case from Otterbox for either phone for $50.95.

The Google Pixel and Pixel 4 will be making a big splash on October 24, and if you're looking to get one, why not have a case ready to go for your new phone? Choose one of those above, or shop around for the perfect one for you. Not only will these cases protect your phone, but they'll look darn good doing it.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.