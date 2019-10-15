Save on the iPad Air and iPad Pro on Amazon

Amazon is currently running solid discounts on Apple's iPad Air and iPad Pro. The iPad Air has a 10.5 inch Retina Display as well as True Tone and Wide Color, giving you a sharper and more accurate display. It also has an A12 Bionic chip (which delivers a smooth experience) and gets up to 10 hours of battery life.

You also get Touch ID for secure unlocking and Apple Pay and can choose between silver, gold, and space gray. Pricing below.

10.5-inch iPad Air with Wifi

10.5-inch iPad Air 64GB with Wifi ($459, originally $499; amazon.com )

10.5-inch iPad Air 256GB with Wifi ($597, originally $649; amazon.com)

10.5-inch iPad Air with Wifi and Cellular

10.5-inch iPad Air 64GB with Wifi + Cellular ($579, originally $629; amazon.com )

10.5-inch iPad Air 256GB with Wifi + Cellular ($727, originally $779; amazon.com)



The iPad Pro includes all the features discussed above and upgrades you to an 11-inch or huge 12.9-inch edge-to-edge display. Not only are these displays Liquid Retina, containing True Tone and Wide Color, but they also sport ProMotion, tech that provides an even crisper image smoother visual experience.

With A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine inside, you can expect your iPad Pro to handle some heavier tasks, while still maintaining up to 10 hours of battery life. Both space gray and silver are available. Pricing below (note that many prices vary by color).

11-inch iPad Pro with Wifi

11-inch Silver iPad Pro 64GB with Wifi ($747.42, originally $799; amazon.com )

11-inch Space Gray iPad Pro 64GB with Wifi ($674, originally $799; amazon.com )

11-inch Silver iPad Pro 256GB with Wifi ($890.41, originally $949; amazon.com )

11-inch Space Gray iPad Pro 256GB with Wifi ($899, originally $949; amazon.com )

11-inch iPad Pro 512GB with Wifi ($1,066.59, originally $1,149; amazon.com )

11-inch Silver iPad Pro 1TB with Wifi ($1,265.93, originally $1,349; amazon.com )

11-inch Space Gray iPad Pro 1TB with Wifi ($1,269, originally $1,349; amazon.com)

11-inch iPad Pro with Wifi and Cellular

11-inch iPad Pro 64GB with Wifi + Cellular ($899, originally $949; amazon.com )

11-inch Silver iPad Pro 256GB with Wifi + Cellular ($899, originally $1099; amazon.com )

11-inch Space Gray iPad Pro 256GB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,036.41, originally $1099; amazon.com )

11-inch Silver iPad Pro 512GB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,195, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

11-inch Space Gray iPad Pro 512GB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,204.81, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

11-inch Silver iPad Pro 1TB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,419.93, originally $1,499; amazon.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wifi

12.9-inch iPad Pro 64GB with Wifi ($943.41, originally $999; amazon.com )

12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB with Wifi ($1,070.70, originally $1,149; amazon.com )

12.9-inch Silver iPad Pro 512GB with Wifi ($1,250.82, originally $1,349; amazon.com )

12.9-inch Space Gray iPad Pro 512GB with Wifi ($1,241, originally $1,349; amazon.com )

12.9-inch Silver iPad Pro 1TB with Wifi ($1,438.92, originally $1,549; amazon.com )

12.9-inch Space Gray iPad Pro 1TB with Wifi ($1,464, originally $1,549; amazon.com)

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Wifi and Cellular

12.9-inch Silver iPad Pro 64GB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,075.22, originally $1,149; amazon.com )

12.9-inch Space Gray iPad Pro 64GB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,093.09, originally $1,149; amazon.com )

12.9-inch Silver iPad Pro 256GB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,204.82, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

12.9-inch Space Gray iPad Pro 256GB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,195, originally $1,299; amazon.com )

12.9-inch Silver iPad Pro 512GB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,396.57, originally $1,499; amazon.com )

12.9-inch Silver iPad Pro 1TB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,598.92, originally $1,699; amazon.com )

12.9-inch Space Gray iPad Pro 1TB with Wifi + Cellular ($1,609.93, originally $1,699; amazon.com)

Apple's latest iPads are powerful and playful devices. Whether you're looking for a great gift or to treat yourself, it is definitely worth checking out these deals. Pick up your own 10-inch display iPad Air or the powerful 11-inch display iPad Pro / 12.9-inch display iPad Pro on Amazon while this hot sale lasts.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.