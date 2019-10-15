Google's all-new PixelBuds launch next Spring for $179

Google announced this morning that they are updating their Pixel Buds to a true wireless format, though you'll have to wait until next spring when they'll launch for $179. Describing them as "floating computers," Google's true wireless product has no ear hook or wrap-around design, and they don't stick out like AirPods. You just pop them right in your ears, similar in design to the Bose SoundSport and Sony WF-1000XM3s.

Naturally, you can play music through the Pixel Buds, but they also perform other tasks, from answering queries like any other Google assistant, to providing a fully hands-free language translation.

Google says to expect the buds to say connected up to three rooms away, or about a football field away outdoors. (I'm excited to test this.)

As for battery life, Google says the PixelBuds reach five hours on one charge and up to 24 hours with the wireless charging case.

On the sound side, there is a custom speaker setup. The earbuds come with a gel cup seal in the ear, but they've also added a vent on the bud itself to prevent that uncomfortable suction-like feel.

Like the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 headphones, the new Pixel Buds will intelligently increase the sound of your voice when on calls.

We have several months before the PixelBuds release (at which time we'll go hands-on with our full review), so if you're in the market for a pair now, we'd suggest the Powerbeats Pro which are on sale for $199 or AirPods which are down to $144.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.