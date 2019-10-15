North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a white horse on snowy, symbolic mountain

Seoul (CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has taken a scenic -- and politically significant -- ride on a white horse on a snowy mountain that's considered sacred to many Koreans.

Photos released by North Korean state media KCNA Wednesday show the leader on the back of a white steed, cantering past trees and over mountain planes dusted with snow.

But it was no ordinary horseback mountain ride -- according to KCNA, Kim was taking in the first snow on Mount Paektu, one of the country's most important cultural and geological sites.

Paektu, a still-active volcano, is the highest point on the Korean Peninsula. According to legend, it's the birthplace of Dangun, the mythical founder of the first Korean kingdom some 4,000 years ago.

During peace talks last year, Kim took South Korean President Moon Jae-in to the symbolic mountain making Moon the first South Korean president to visit the peak.

