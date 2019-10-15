New Delhi (CNN) A four-day-old baby girl has been rescued after she was found buried alive in a cemetery in northern India.

The infant was pulled to safety by an unsuspecting couple in Uttar Pradesh state on October 10, as they were burying their own child who had died in hospital.

"When they began digging the ground, they immediately heard noises of crying. As they dug up two to three feet of dirt, they found a baby girl who had been buried in an earthen pot," Abhinandan Singh, Superintendent of Police for Bareilly district, told CNN.

A cemetery security guard notified police and took the girl to a nearby hospital.

"The baby had some infections and weighed only 1.5 kilograms (3.3 pounds)," said Alka Sgarna, a medical superintendent who oversaw her treatment, told CNN.