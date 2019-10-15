(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Tuesday on CNN:
-- Analysis: Bombshell testimony from Trump's former top Russia adviser showed alarm over White House-Ukraine shadow diplomacy was early and deep.
-- The rates of concussions in high school sports has decreased across all sports in the most recent years, except football.
-- Humans have not been on the moon since 1972, but NASA plans to reveal classic spacesuits for the first woman and the next man to reach the lunar surface by 2024.
-- Russia has stepped up its role in the conflict in Syria by deploying military police to the country's north.
-- With a dozen Democratic presidential candidates landing in Ohio today, many people ask the political question: Is Ohio a still a swing state?
-- Thirteen Mexican police offers were killed in a Mexican cartel ambush. The Michoacán state prosecutor stated they were ambushed by more than 30 individuals.
-- Was your Yahoo account among the 3 billion struck by multiple data breaches between 2013 and 2016? You might be eligible for a $358 payout or two years of free credit monitoring.
-- There are Christian music artists who refuse to involve politics in their music. Others believe it is their duty as Christians to stand up for the oppressed and broken during the Trump era.
-- Self-driving scooters may be coming to city sidewalks as an Atlanta suburb is finalizing a deal to be the first city to test drive.
-- Bernie Sanders has made Medicare for All a centerpiece of his 2020 presidential campaign. His plan eliminates most of the use cases for private insurance. But other advanced countries have a healthy mix of private and public models. Here's how they compare.
-- Google reveals its new smartphone, the Pixel 4. This phone responds to more than just touch and audio recognition.