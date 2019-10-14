What a shot! 26 amazing sports photos

Washington Nationals teammates Daniel Hudson, Sean Doolittle and Yan Gomes celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in extra innings during game five of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, October 9. The Nationals won the game 7-3 after Howie Kendrick hit a grand slam in the top of the 10th inning to put Washington ahead.Harry How/Getty Images
American gymnast Simone Biles competes in the floor-exercise portion of the women's all-around final during the Gymnastics World Championships on Thursday, October 10 in Stuttgart, Germany. Biles became the most decorated gymnast in the world championships' history on Sunday, earning a gold medal on the balance beam. It was her 25th career world medal, surpassing Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo's total of 23.Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge smiles after successfully running a marathon in under two hours for the first time in history on Saturday, October 12 in Vienna, Austria. Kipchoge's time of 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds is unofficial and won't be counted as a world record because he used a pace car -- a condition not allowed under IAAF sanctions.Leonhard Foeger/Reuters
New York Giants running back Jon Hilliman fumbles during an NFL game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Thursday, October 10. The Giants lost the game 35-14.Billie Weiss/Getty Images
The Washington Mystics celebrate after defeating the Connecticut Sun in Game 5 to win the WNBA title on Thursday, October 10.Ned Dishman/NBAE/Getty Images
American tennis phenom Coco Gauff kisses her trophy after winning her first WTA title on Sunday, October 13, in Austria. The 15-year-old defeated Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia to become the youngest WTA winner in 15 years.Barbara Gindl/APA/AFP/Getty Images
Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn checks Washington left wing Carl Hagelin into the boards during the second period of their NHL game in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, October 12.Jerome Miron/USA Today Sports
Arturo Lopez lies on the canvas after being knocked out by Paddy Donovan during their welterweight bout at the MTK Fight Night in Belfast on Friday, October 11.David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile/Getty Images
Marcel Brache of the United States, right, tackles an Argentina player during their Pool C match of the Ruby World Cup in Kumagaya, Japan, on October 9.Matthew Childs/Reuters
The New York Yankees spray champagne in their locker room after defeating Minnesota three games to win the American League Division Series on October 7 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Jesse Johnson/USA Today Sports
Kenya's Brigid Kosgei sets a new women's marathon world record after finishing the Chicago Marathon in 2 hours, 14 minutes and 4 second on Sunday, October 13. Kosgei beat the previous record, held by Paula Radcliffe, by 81 seconds.Mike Seger/Reuters
Katsuhiro Matsumoto of Japan competes in the 200m freestyle final during day three of the Swimming World Cup in Berlin, Germany, on October 13.Ronny Hartmann/Getty Images
Demetris Robertson of the Georgia Bulldogs hauls in a touchdown catch over the outstretched arms of South Carolina's R.J. Roderick during the second half of their NCAA football game in Athens, Georgia, on October 12. Georgia was ultimately upset by the Gamecocks, losing in overtime.Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Caroline Marks of the United States surfs her way to a runner-up finish during the Roxy Pro in Hossegor, France, on October 11.Damien Poullenot/WSL/Getty Images
Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin lands on the ice after being tripped by Nashville defenseman Roman Josi in the second period of their NHL game at Bridgestone Arena, in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 10.Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports
Judges watch Chia-Hung Tang of Taipei compete in the horizontal bar final of the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on October 13.Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Pro swimmers compete in the Ironman World Championships in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, on October 12.Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jalen Hurts wears the Golden Hat after defeating the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, October 12.Kevin Jairaj/USA Today Sports
Cyclists ride during the 113th Il Lombardia in Como, Italy, on October 12.Tim de Waele/Getty Images
Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago competes in the men's javelin final during Day 10 of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on October 6.Patrick Smith/Getty Images
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks dives for a pass intended for New York Giants tight end Evan Engram during the second half of their NFL game at MetLife Stadium on October 6.Noah K. Murray/USA Today Sports
Iranian women watch a soccer match in Tehran on Thursday, October 10. A ban on women attending sports in stadiums was put in place in Iran shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. But following pressure from human rights groups and soccer's governing body FIFA, Iran agreed to permit women to watch Thursday's World Cup qualifier between Iran's national team and Cambodia.Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images
Britain's rider John Mcphee crashes during Thailand's Moto3 at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, Thailand, on Sunday, October 6.Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
Jiri Kousek riding his horse Ange Guardian jumps the taxis ditch during the Velka Pardubicka Steeplechase horse race in Pardubice, Czech Republic, on October 13.Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
From left, Florida players David Reese II, Donovan Stiner and Trey Dean III tackle LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan during the first half of their NCAA football game in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on October 12.Gerald Herbert/AP
Nia Ali of the United States lunges across the finish line to win the women's 100 meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, on October 6. See 28 sports photos from last weekPawel Kopczynski/Reuters