How two firefighters and a bottle of nail polish cheered up a scared little girl after a car accident

(CNN) Two firefighters in Utah are melting hearts after they let a child give them purple manicures to help keep her calm after a car accident.

Battalion Chief Allen Hadley and Capt. Kevin Lloyd with the North Davis Fire District were at the scene of the accident Saturday when they saw a little girl who seemed scared, the department wrote on Facebook

The accident happened in the northern city of Clearfield, according to the Associated Press , and no one was seriously injured. As medics examined the girl's mother, the firefighters focused on distracting the child.

Hadley and Lloyd noticed she was holding bottles of nail polish, so they started talking to her and asked whether she would paint their nails, the department wrote.

"Within minutes, the child was calmly paining their nails and had forgotten about the accident she had just experienced," the department said. "Great job Chief Hadley and Captain Lloyd for providing awesome customer service to one of our young citizens."

