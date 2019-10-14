A community is still searching for a University of Portland freshman who went missing a week ago

(CNN) A search party of about 100 people combed through the areas surrounding the University of Portland this weekend, hoping to find anything that might lead to the freshman missing for more than a week.

Teams scoured through North Portland, Oregon, covering the areas of Pier Park, Cathedral Park, Columbia Park and Forest Park, CNN affiliate KOIN reported.

Owen Klinger, 18, was last seen on October 6. The 6-foot-1-inch student was wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans and had a drawstring backpack, police said

Owen Klinger

It's unusual for him to "go more than a day without contacting loved ones," police said, citing school officials.

His family says Klinger told his roommates he was heading to lacrosse practice, but he didn't have any of his usual gear with him, CNN affiliate KPTV reported. He never showed up to practice, the affiliate reported, citing the boy's father.

