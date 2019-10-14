A man walked more than 300 miles to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors say

(CNN) A man walked from an Indianapolis suburb to Wisconsin -- a 351-mile journey -- to have sex with a person he believed was the 14-year-old girl he had been talking to on Facebook, prosecutors said.

Instead, 32-year-old Tommy Lee Jenkins had been talking to a Winnebago County Sheriff's deputy working with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a statement from the US Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin said.

He is charged with using a computer to attempt to persuade, induce or entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity, the office said, and faces 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

CNN has reached out to Jenkins' attorney, a federal defender, and has not received a response.

"Our nation faces an epidemic of child sexual abuse, with the Internet making it too easy for predators to communicate with children across the country," United States Attorney Matthew D. Krueger said in a statement. "The Justice Department is committed to working with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies to prosecute child sexual abuse aggressively."

