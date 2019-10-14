More than 100 people showed up to celebrate this crossing guard's birthday

(CNN) When a crossing guard arrived at his corner last Thursday, some sort of commotion was happening. At first he thought it was an event put on by the school, but quickly realized it was for him.

More than 100 people showed up to celebrate Alec Childress' 80th birthday and thank him for being a positive person in their lives. Kids and parents from Wilmette, Illinois, threw a surprise party to thank him for his kindness and work.

Children who had moved on to middle school and high school came back to tell him happy birthday. One girl even came by on her way to London for college because she wanted to give Childress a hug before she left.

"It's not like I'm a professor or a teacher or something," Childress told CNN on Monday. "I'm just a crossing guard. For them to go out like they did to put on a huge party for me, it was mind-blowing. It was something that was hard to explain."

Every morning and afternoon, Childress greets children and parents with positivity. He always says, "Peace, I gotcha!" to everyone who walks by. On Thursday, more than 100 yard signs read "Peace, we gotcha!" Many kids shouted "surprise!" There were cookies and gifts.

The kids in Wilmette, Illinois, appreciate Alec Childress.

Read More