(CNN) The New Orleans Saints got some unexpected support from Pope Francis before Sunday's win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Pope Francis isn't known for his love for American football -- he's more of a soccer guy -- but he posted a tweet that accidentally backed the Saints.

"Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession," he tweeted.

Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 13, 2019

The tweet was a line from the homily Pope Francis delivered on Sunday at the canonization of five new saints, but the hashtag added the fleur-de-lis symbol from the Saints helmets.

Twitter users were quick to point out the error, but Saints fans were pretty excited.