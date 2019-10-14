(CNN) A Euro 2020 qualifier match between Bulgaria and England in Sofia was temporarily halted twice Monday night after apparently racist abuse was hurled at English players.

England's Football Association tweeted after the match that English players had been "subjected to abhorrent racist chanting" and that it would ask the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to "investigate as a matter of urgency."

As we are sadly aware, this is not the first time our players have been subjected to this level of abuse and there is no place for this kind of behaviour in society, let alone in football.



We will be asking @UEFA to investigate as a matter of urgency. — The FA (@FA) October 14, 2019

"This is unacceptable at any level of the game and our immediate focus is supporting the players and staff involved," the association tweeted.

"As we are sadly aware, this is not the first time our players have been subjected to this level of abuse and there is no place for this kind of behavior in society, let alone in football."

UEFA did not respond immediately to CNN's request for comment.

England's manager, Gareth Southgate speaks with referee Vasil Levski during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier.

Read More