Pope Francis' chief bodyguard resigns over leak of document

Rome (CNN) Pope Francis' chief bodyguard resigned Monday over a leak related to an ongoing financial investigation, the Vatican said.

Domenico Giani, 57, "bears no personal responsibility" for the leak, but was stepping aside to allow the investigation to proceed, the Vatican said in a statement.

A Vatican police flyer signed by Giani -- the commander of the Vatican Gendarmerie -- was leaked to the press on October 2. The document identified five Vatican employees who were suspended pending an investigation of financial wrongdoing.

The person who leaked the document remains unknown.

Pope Francis met at length with Giani about his resignation, according to the Vatican statement, and "expressed appreciation for his gesture" and his 20 years of "unquestionable faithfulness and loyalty."

