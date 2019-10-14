Columbus Day: Your A-Z guide to all the sales and deals

Columbus Day sales are often overlooked in anticipation of Black Friday, but that doesn't mean there aren't still sales worth shopping.
And since we're big fans of finding the best steals and deals no matter the time of year, we've rounded up the best places to shop this Columbus Day. We've grouped brands and retailers by broader categories — from home to tech and beauty and style — and listed them alphabetically. Be sure to check back because we'll update this list throughout the weekend.
Major retailers
- Amazon.com: Check out the Gold Box at Amazon to see daily lightning deals, coupons and savings.
- Bed Bath and Beyond: From now through Oct. 14, take $100 off a Roomba or $100 off a KitchenAid stand mixer, 20% off all Tempur-Pedic products, 30% off select Nespresso pods, 30% off thousands of styles of rugs and so much more.
- BestBuy: Save on Intel powered laptops and 2-in-1s.
- Nordstrom: Take up to 70% off thousands of goodies, from sneakers to sweaters at Nordstrom.
- Overstock: Overstock will have a huge sale on Columbus day, with up to 70% off thousands of items. You'll also get free two-day delivery on certain items and free 12 month financing on all products.
- Target: Target is offering tons of deals, from up to 25% on home items, 15% on bed & bath and even a BOGO 50% off offer on select candy.
- Wayfair: Wayfair's always hosting tons of great flash sales, but right now during Wayfair's Fall Refresh Sale, you can save big on bedroom furniture starting at $99, among many other discounted product categories. Or, get a head start on everything holiday at Wayfair's early holiday sale. From 70% off on major gadgets to up to 60% off holiday pillows, there's no better time to stock up on goodies for this winter.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Use code FALL20 to take an extra 20% off all items at Adidas this weekend.
- Alo: If you need more yoga gear shop Alo this weekend. You'll save big on leggings, bras, jackets and much more.
- American Apparel: Score 50% off Halloween essentials you can also wear all year long with code MEOW50.
- Anthropologie: Get 20% off full priced items like furniture, decor and bedding, and take an extra 30% off on sale items.
- ASOS: Snag up to 80% off super stylish (and fall appropriate) coats, sweaters, boots and more.
- Carbon38: Get up to 70% off at Carbon38 this weekend! Shop all activewear on sale and get free shipping and returns on orders over $200.
- Clarks: From now through Oct. 16, use code AUTUMN to receive 30% off your purchase of $150 or more. Plus, you'll get free shipping,
- Cole Haan: Now through Oct. 15, enjoy 30% off on everything from bestsellers to new arrivals, and even fall favorites, during Cole Haan's Semi Annual Event.
- Draper James: Get an extra 40% off on sale items and free shipping on orders above $75 until October 14 at Draper James.
- Eileen Fisher: Upgrade your wardrobe this weekend with some fall-perfect pieces from Eileen Fisher's sale section.
- Fossil: Shop Fossil and get 40% off select styles for both men and women this weekend.
- Frank and Oak: You can snag 50% off select items with code FALL through Oct. 15.
- Korres: Use the code CLEANSER to score a free full-size Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser with any purchase of $35 or more.
- Macy's: Take between 40% and 60% off across categories with the code SALE. Plus, during the retailer's Great Shoe Sale through Oct. 14, use the code GREAT to take 40% off your purchase of two or more shoes, or 30% off when you buy one pair.
- Nordstrom Rack: New arrivals from Nordstrom Rack are up to 70% off through Columbus Day.
- Old Navy: Get 40% off all jeans and cords, outerwear and tees at Old Navy until October 14!
- Perry Ellis: Get 40% off sitewide on menswear at Perry Ellis this weekend.
- Sally Beauty Supply: Save up to 75% at Sally Beauty this weekend during their Fall Savings event.
- Skagen: Save up to 60% off a new watch at Skagen.
- Tarte: Tarte is celebrating their birthday with huge deals all weekend.
- Tatcha: Save 20% at Tatcha from Oct. 13 through Oct. 20.
- The Children's Place: Get 50% off on everything this weekend during their holiday weekend sale.
- Ties.com: You can save 35% on all Alynn products at ties.com. Just use code ALYNN35 for a sweet deal on all your sock and tie needs.
- Topshop: You can snag new arrivals at Topshop for 20% off and up to 60% off sale items.
- Untuckit: Save big (upwards of 50% off) on best-selling men's shirts.
- Urban Outfitters: Save on thousands of fall and winter styles at Urban Outfitters. One of our top picks: $30 off this fleece teddy jacket.
Tech
- Abt: Save big on 4K TVs, projectors and soundbars.
- Amazon devices: Save on a plethora of Amazon devices.
- Anker: Save on the PowerCore Slim 10,000 PD in midnight green or the PowerLine II USB-C to Lightning Cable in midnight green with code MIDGREEN.
- Case-Mate: Get 50% off glass screen protectors with the purchase of an iPhone case with code IPHONE50, and free shipping on domestic orders over $25 at Case-Mate.
- EyeQue: Save 20% on the Personal Vision Tacker Bundle.
- Google Express: Through Oct. 15, take 20% off select bluetooth headphones like Bose, Cowin and more, in addition to 20% off select electronics from Best Buy when you shop on Google Express.
- Hydrant: Use code CNNERGY20 to save on Hydrant Caffeine.
- Lego: Save on a plethora of sets, such as the Kessel Run Millennium Falcon and the Movie Maker set, in addition to many others.
- Lenovo: Save on laptops, 2-in-1s, tablets and desktops.
- Muse: Take $25 off the Muse 1, a brain sensing, personal meditation assistant.
- Phiaton: Save $20 on the BOLT BT 700 with code LIBERATE20.
- PhoneSoap: Take 10% off the PhoneSoap 3, a sanitizing phone case and charger, on Amazon.
- Renogy: From Oct. 13-19, save big on Renogy's portable solar chargers available on Amazon.
- Samsung: Save on home appliances like washer, dryers and fridges, along with discount on QLED TVs, The Frame, external hard drives and monitors.
- ShopDisney: Save on phone cases, toys, plush animals and clothing.
Home
- AllModern: Shop some of the chicest furniture and design at up to 65% off this weekend. For an extra 15% off, use code GOBOLD at checkout (valid through 9 a.m. Oct. 16).
- Allswell: Take 15% off luxury mattresses, bedding and bath goods with code FALLFEELS through Oct. 16.
- Arhaus: Save up to 50% on stylish dining furniture and decor (perfect for Thanksgiving). Plus, get additional 5% off on all existing promotions through Oct. 14.
- Ban.do: Get 25% off with code ORGANIZED on all planners and desk accessories through Oct. 13.
- Birch Lane: Save up to 50% on furniture and decor and get an extra 15% through Oct. 15 with code FALL15.
- Brentwood Home: Now through October 14, get $400 off Natural Cedar Luxe with code CEDAR400, $175 off Oceano and Crystal Cove mattresses with code LUXURY175, 20% off the Crystal Cove Yoga Collection with code YOGA20, and 20% off pet beds with code PETBED20.
- Brooklinen: Through Oct. 13, Brooklinen has teamed with Habitat for Humanity NYC to offer 10% off its sheets. Plus, shop these select items and 100% of the profits will go to charity.
- Casper: Take 10% off any mattress order with code DREAMY10. This offer is valid to Oct. 15.
- Crane and Canopy: Take 15% off orders over $200 from Oct10 to Oct. 14. Use code SWEET15.
- Covers and All: Through Oct. 14, get 15% off and a free airbag with code AIRBAG15.
- Eight Sleep: Receive an Ultimate Pillow Set ($200 value) with your purchase of The Pod.
- Google Shopping: Save over 50% on the Blendtec Classic 575 Blender at Google, valid through Oct. 16.
- Hayneedle: Save up to 55% on Hayneedle's Columbus Day sale. Find both indoor and outdoor items at incredible prices.
- Helix Sleep: Helix Sleep is having a four-day Flash Sale, with huge discounts. You'll get two free dream purchases when you use any of the following codes: 4DAYFLASH200 for $200 off when you spend $1,750, 4DAYFLASH150 for $150 off when you spend $1,250 and 4DAYFLASH100 for $100 off any purchase.
- JC Penney: This Columbus Day, JC Penney is offering up to 60% off with an additional 10% off at checkout on furniture and mattresses.
- Joss & Main: Save up to 75% on a range of home decor and furniture during the fall clearance sale.
- Made In: Take 15% off all knives and 25% off knife kits.
- Madewell: Save big on tons of bestselling Madewell products. It's the perfect time to stock up on fan-favorite denim or super cozy sweaters for the fall.
- Nest Bedding: Take $200 off select mattresses with code FALLIZZZHERE through Nov. 30.
- Peacock Alley: Get big sales on all things luxury bedding at Peacock Alley.
- Pier1: Take 25% off regular priced items and an extra 25% off on sale and clearance with code COLUMBUS.
- Purple: Save up to $400 on mattress and sleep bundles from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14.
- Samsonite: Looking for new luggage? Save up to 50% with codes COLUMBUS and EXTRA20.
- Sodastream: Use code SAVE15 to save 15% on sparkling water makers sitewide through Oct. 17.
- The Home Depot: Home Depot has a great sale until Oct. 17, with discounts of up to 40% off living room, bedroom and office furniture, and other discounts (think 30% to 35%) on mattresses, storage, decor and tableware. And Home Depot makes it easy to say yes in other ways, too, thanks to free shipping on most orders over $45.
Other
- 23andMe: With up to $50 off DNA kits, it's the perfect time to try one of the most popular DNA testing services if you haven't already made the leap.
- Barnes & Noble: Now through Oct. 14, use SAVE15 for 15%.
- Discount Glasses: Get 15% off a new pair of specs with code COLUMBUSDAY15. If you prefer contacts, Discount Contact Lenses is also offering $10 off your purchase of $50 or more with COLUMBUSDAY10.
- eBags: During the semiannual sale, get 65% off select luggage, travel accessories, bags and more. Plus, take an extra 20% to 40% off select items with code SAVE.
- EyeBuyDirect: Looking for glasses? Get 20% off your entire order with the code EBD20.
- UncommonGoods: Save big on unique gifts at UncommonGoods.
- Vistaprint: On the hunt for a sentimental gift? This weekend, use code VPSAVINGS19 and get up to 50% off wall calendars, 50% off holiday cards and two for one photo gifts, among tons of other savings.
Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.