(CNN) An eight-year-old boy reeled in a 314-kilogram (692-pound) tiger shark on a fishing trip with his dad in Australia -- possibly setting a new world record.

Jonathan Millauro and his son Jayden came across the shark last week in waters about 160 kilometers (100 miles) south of Sydney, off the coast of New South Wales, according to CNN affiliate Nine News.

"The adrenaline was pumping from the moment we all spotted the shark at the boat," Millauro told Nine News.

Jayden, who only weighs about 40 kilograms (about 88 pounds), managed to reel in the shark with a 15-kilogram (33 pound) fishing line, while one of the other men on board held onto his harness.

"I was trying to hold myself by pushing off the wall in the boat," Jayden told Nine News.

