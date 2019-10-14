Elementary school teacher banned after collapsing while intoxicated at school

(CNN) An elementary school teacher in Australia's Queensland state who passed out in class while intoxicated has been banned from teaching for two years.

The female teacher, who was unnamed due to concern for her mental health, had a history of substance abuse and mental health disorders, according to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal (QCAT), which announced her two-year ban on Saturday.

There were several instances in 2016 when she mixed Valium medication with vodka and water, and passed out at her desk. Once, she had taken the Valium to "calm herself after having been involved in a domestic altercation with her ex-husband the previous night," according to the QCAT decision.

There were a series of other incidents; she drove her car while intoxicated with her children inside, consumed hand sanitizer, and was hospitalized after collapsing at school.

At one point, while asleep in a second grade science classroom, she "was unaware of an incident involving a child being punched," the QCAT decision said.

Read More