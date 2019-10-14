(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Monday on CNN:
-- Former Trump adviser Fiona Hill is expected to speak to three House panels behind closed doors as part of the impeachment probe.
-- Kurdish forces backed by the US strike a deal with Syria's Assad, marking a major shift in the 8-year war.
-- K-pop star Sulli, formerly of the band f(x), has been found dead at her home.
-- A tourist was arrested and fined for wearing a particularly revealing bikini on the beach at the Philippines' newly reopened resort island of Boracay, local media reported.
-- Texans are outraged over the death of another black person killed at home by a white police officer. This time the victim was a woman playing video games with her nephew.
-- A disturbing video of a fake President Trump shooting, assaulting and stabbing his critics and the media was played at a conference held by a pro-Trump group at his Miami resort last week, according to footage obtained by The New York Times.
-- A pedophile who abused up to 200 children was found dead in prison.
-- Elton John defended Ellen DeGeneres' friendship with George W. Bush after some were critical of them laughing together.