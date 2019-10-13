A high school runner who overcame a traumatic brain injury is crowned homecoming king

(CNN) Caleb Freeman was once the fastest runner at his Oklahoma high school. But after a car accident left him with a traumatic brain injury, he was told he might never run again.

This week, the former track star proved them wrong — and became high school royalty too.

Freeman, a senior at Newcastle High School, was voted homecoming king by his classmates on Friday, according to CNN affiliate KFOR

It was just the latest achievement for Freeman, who completed his first race on Tuesday since the December 2017 accident that forever changed his life.

After the wreck, the station reported that Freeman was paralyzed and in a coma for weeks, with his friends and family unsure of what lay ahead for him.

