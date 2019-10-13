The 49ers and Rams go head-to-head this NFL Sunday

(CNN) If you're looking forward to some NFL action today, there's no need to wait until the afternoon. The first game of the day -- Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- starts at 9:30 a.m. ET.

But the biggest storyline of the day comes when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams to see who can stay on top of the NFC West. Meanwhile, two of the worst teams in the league face off in what could be a schadenfreude-fest for fans of other teams.

Here are three things to look for this NFL Sunday:

1. 49ers face division rival Rams for NFC West supremacy

After a lackluster 2018 season, the San Francisco 49ers returned with a vengeance this year -- opening with four straight victories. It's a turnaround not many people saw coming, especially since the team isn't starting many big-name players.