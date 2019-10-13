Angels official provided Tyler Skaggs with oxycodone for years, lawyer says

(CNN) A top public relations official with the Los Angeles Angels provided oxycodone to Tyler Skaggs, and abused the drug with him before the pitcher died earlier this year, the employee's attorney told CNN on Saturday.

The alleged drug abuse and a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation were first reported by ESPN

ESPN reported that Eric Kay, the Angels' director of communications, also gave the DEA the names of five other players who he believed were using opiates while with the Angels team.

Attorney Michael Molfetta told CNN by phone, "Nothing in the article was inaccurate."

When asked whether his client was cooperating with the DEA, Molfetta noted, "There is no formal cooperation agreement but it's very clear from that article that we have been cooperating with them."

