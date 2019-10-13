California becomes the first state to ban fur products

(CNN) California has become the first US state to ban the sale of animal fur products.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation Friday that will make it illegal to sell, donate or manufacture new fur products in the state.

The bill, authored by state assemblymaker Laura Friedman, applies to all new clothing, handbags, shoes and other items made with fur. Those who violate the law would be subject to civil penalties.

Used fur and taxidermy products are exempt from the ban, along with leather, cowhide and shearling. Fur products used for religious purposes or by Native American tribes are also exempt, and fur lawfully taken with a hunting license is still allowed.

The law goes into effect on January 1, 2023.

Today CA made history - #AB44 was signed into law! After decades of efforts from animal welfare advocates, we are now the first state in the nation to ban fur. CA has no place for the inhumane & unsustainable treatment of animals. Now for other states to follow in our legacy. pic.twitter.com/1WVtz517ig — Laura Friedman (@laurafriedman43) October 12, 2019