Kenya's Brigid Kosgei destroys women's world record at Chicago Marathon

(CNN) Kenya's Brigid Kosgei beat the women's marathon world record by more than a minute Sunday in winning the Chicago Marathon.

Her unofficial time of 2 hours, 14 minutes and 4 seconds beat Paula Radcliffe's record, set at the 2003 London Marathon, by 81 seconds.

The 25-year-old smoked the competition. It was almost 7 minutes before the second-place runner, Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh, followed Kosgei across the finish line.

After breaking the tape, Kosgei put her hands on her hips and made the sign of the cross.

Radcliffe, a Briton, previously held the record time of 2 hours, 15 minutes and 25 seconds. Kosgei also handily beat Radcliffe's record in the Chicago Marathon, which she set in 2002.

Read More