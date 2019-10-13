Here's what to shop in eBay's first Gaming Weekend Sale

With exciting new video game releases scheduled to drop left and right throughout the rest of the year, it might be time to make some equipment upgrades to handle it all.

In the next few weeks, we have heavy-hitters like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Overwatch, and Pokemon Sword and Shield are headed to Nintendo Switch. In early November, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima's latest opus Death Stranding is set to arrive alongside sprawling RPGs like The Outer Worlds and intergalactic adventures like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Luckily, there's a way to prep for all of it, whether you need a new Nintendo Switch or simply need a new PlayStation 4 controller to replace the one that you broke in a fit of rage. Get ready for all the latest drops with eBay's first Gaming Weekend Sale. Kicking off today, Oct. 11, the three-day event will feature a vast array of discounts on games, hardware, and systems.

During the event, you can expect to find up to 20% off new game releases and HyperX gear such as headsets and keyboards, 30% off gaming laptops and refurbished gaming brands, and 50% off accessories for consoles and PCs. There are also a select few $20 and under games on offer for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and more.

Here are some of the best picks you should keep an eye out for during the sale.

Consoles and console bundles

Need a new console to get ready for the deluge of incoming games this fall? Or maybe you know someone whose holiday dreams you'd love to see come true. The eBay Gaming Weekend sale is rife with some excellent deals on singular consoles and console bundles. Here are some of the best picks below.

Nintendo Switch 32GB Console with Neon Red & Neon Blue Joy-Con Controllers ($279.99; ebay.com )

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Bundle ($184.99; ebay.com )

Xbox One S 1TB Console - Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Bundle ($224.99; ebay.com )

New Nintendo 2DS XL - Black + Turquoise, Refurbished By Nintendo ($99.99, ebay.com)

Video game controllers and accessories

If you decide to take the plunge on one or more of the deals going on during the sale, chances are you'll need a controller, headset, or other type of accessories to go with it. There are quite a few to choose from, whether you love funky-colored controllers or cushy headsets.

Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Crystal ($38.99; ebay.com )

Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller - Magma Red ($38.99; ebay.com )

Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controller - Blue ($49.99; ebay.com )

Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller - Gray/Green ($49.99; ebay.com )

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro Gaming Headset for PC, PS4, Xbox1, Switch - Re-Certified ($59.99; ebay.com )

Turtle Beach Stealth 700P Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4 ($119.95; ebay.com)

Video game titles (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch)

What good are game consoles and accessories without something to play with them? Here are some eye-catching picks from the sale that are worth keeping an eye on and snagging if you're lucky enough to catch them in stock. There's a ton of newer releases that you can nab for great prices, so you could definitely rack up some easy stocking stuffers here.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening - Nintendo Switch ($47.99; ebay.com )

Yoshi's Crafted World - Nintendo Switch ($44.99; ebay.com )

Star Wars Battlefront II - Xbox One ($17.54; ebay.com ) or PlayStation 4 ($17.54; ebay.com )

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition - PlayStation 4 ($16.99; ebay.com )

Hitman: Definitive Edition - Xbox One ($16.99; ebay.com )

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - PlayStation 4 ($13.99; ebay.com )

Nioh - PlayStation 4 ($14.99; ebay.com )

Mortal Kombat 11 - Nintendo Switch ($37.99; ebay.com)

Be sure to lock in the purchases you want early. Many of the items included in the sale have limited quantities available. Now that you're all stocked up and ready for the fall gaming season, bring all those hot new titles on!

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.