Ecuador extends curfews after violent protests

(CNN) Ecuador's military has extended curfews and transit restrictions throughout the country following more than a week of violent protests.

Ten days of clashes have followed President Lenín Moreno's move to end state fuel subsidies -- part of a package of economic reforms drawn up in the wake of a $4.2 billion financing deal with the International Monetary Fund.

The joint command of Ecuador's military announced that restrictions to transit, which were originally announced on October 8, will be extended to 24 hours a day, in a televised statement Saturday.

Demonstrators throw a Molotov cocktail during of protests in Quito on Saturday.

The move came four days after Moreno issued an executive decree that limited transit in areas close to government buildings and installations, during the nighttime hours.

"With this measure, the armed forces and national police are authorized to take control of public spaces and places of association and gathering, search people and vehicles to reestablish public order and security," the command said.

