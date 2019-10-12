Why one area along the US-Mexico border saw drownings triple and water rescues skyrocket more than 1000%

(CNN) Newly released data reveals a dramatic shift in the region along the Rio Grande over the past year -- and offers a window into the human toll of turmoil at the border.

Water-related deaths tripled in the Border Patrol's Del Rio sector from fiscal year 2018 to fiscal year 2019, according to data CNN obtained from US Customs and Border Protection. And water rescues spiked dramatically there, too, climbing by more than 1000%.

Government statistics -- often touted by officials and criticized by immigrant rights advocates -- are only one snapshot of the complex realities of the 1,933-mile border between the US and Mexico . But they're an important part of the overall picture.

"They help, because they give us the trend," says Néstor Rodríguez, a sociology professor at the University of Texas at Austin who's studied deaths along the border for decades.