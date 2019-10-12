Partial collapse of Hard Rock hotel in New Orleans kills 1, leaves 3 others missing

(CNN) A partial collapse of a building under construction in New Orleans has killed one person, injured more than a dozen others and left at least three people missing, authorities said.

At around 10:15 am ET, the upper three floors of the building collapsed, according to Tim McConnell, New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent.

The building is a Hard Rock Hotel construction site, according to CNN affiliate WDSU

"The building is unstable so a collapse is still possible — further collapse of the building," McConnell said.

The upper floors of the building collapsed on Saturday.

Authorities say 18 people were injured. Several people taken to University Medical Center are in critical condition, said Royce Duplessis, a Louisiana State Representative who is on the scene.

