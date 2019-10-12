Partial collapse of Hard Rock hotel in New Orleans kills 1, leaves 3 others missing

(CNN) A partial collapse of a building under construction in New Orleans has killed one person, injured more than a dozen others and left at least three people missing, authorities said.

At around 10:15 am ET, the upper three floors of the building collapsed, according to Tim McConnell, New Orleans Fire Department Superintendent.

The building is a Hard Rock Hotel construction site, according to CNN affiliate WDSU

"The building is unstable so a collapse is still possible — further collapse of the building," McConnell said.

Authorities say 18 people were injured. Several people taken to University Medical Center are in critical condition, said Royce Duplessis, a Louisiana State Representative who is on the scene.

