(CNN) A suspect is in custody after a Saturday shooting at a New Hampshire church left at least one person wounded, Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark said.

Authorities responded to the New England Pentecostal Church shortly after 10 a.m., Roark said.

Roark said "more than one person" was shot, but he said he could not discuss the exact number of injuries or the extent of those injuries. He did not identify the suspect or give a motive.

Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon tells CNN affiliate WMUR there are no fatalities in the shooting.

PELHAM: Hillsborough Co Attorney confirming - at present time there are no fatalities & a suspect is in custody: https://t.co/0QHK1VU36M — Jean Mackin (@JeanWMUR) October 12, 2019

Local and state authorities, including the New Hampshire State Police and representatives from the state Attorney General's Office, are on the scene, Roark said.

