Five gang members are sentenced for chasing a 15-year-old and killing him with a machete

(CNN) The five gang members who slashed a New York teen to death with a machete and knives last year after mistaking him for a rival have been sentenced to decades in prison.

Video surveillance showed the men dragging Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz out of a Bronx bodega on his back and stabbing him with long knives and a machete. The teen wanted to be a police officer, and was a member of a New York Police Department youth outreach program.

"My son was a good kid, he only was 15 years old, he was doing the best in the school, at the time when the tragedy happened," said Leandra Feliz, the victim's mother.

On the night of the attack, the gang members were in four cars when they saw Guzman-Feliz, according to prosecutors. He had left his home and had just given money to a woman he knew in the neighborhood when they approached him, prosecutors said.

Read More