Several rushed to hospitals in Illinois after their hayrack ride was hit by a car

(CNN) Approximately twelve people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle hit their hayrack ride in Illinois, authorities said.

The crash took place Saturday on River Road between Blackhawk Road and Fox River Drive in Kendall County, the sheriff's office said. The location of the crash is about 55 miles west of Chicago.

There was one patient in critical condition and two others in fair condition at the Rush Copley Healthcare Center in Bristol Township, said Courtney Satlack, the hospital's director of marketing. No further information on ages or sex of those patients is available at this time, Satlack told CNN.

Presence Mercy Medical Center in Aurora also received patients, according to a nursing supervisor, who couldn't confirm how many patients from the crash the hospital was treating or their condition.

A hayrack ride, or a hayride, is a traditional American fall-time activity in which a group of people ride in a trailer with hay bales.

