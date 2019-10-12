A woman was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer in her own home

(CNN) A black woman was shot and killed by a white police officer in her Fort Worth, Texas home after a neighbor called 911 to report the woman's front door was open, police said.

The officers were searching the perimeter of the woman's home when they saw a person standing near a window inside and one of them opened fire, killing her, Fort Worth police said.

Hours after the shooting, police released a heavily edited version of the officer's body camera footage. The nearly 2-minute video shows officers walking outside the home with flashlights for a few minutes before one of them yells, "Put your hands up! Show me your hands!" and shoots his weapon through a window.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is releasing available body camera footage to provide transparent and relevant information to the public as we are allowed within the confines of the Public Information Act and forthcoming investigation," police said.

In its statement, the department also said that it "shares the deep concerns of the public and is committed to completing an extremely through investigation of this critical police incident to its resolution."

