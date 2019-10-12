Family finds $600,000 worth of cocaine floating near a South Carolina beach

(CNN) A family on vacation in South Carolina found more than just seashells and crabs while strolling along the beach.

Justus Holland and his family were enjoying Fripp Island's beach on October 6 when they came across a "large, dark object" floating in the water, police said. It weighed 44 pounds.

The family dragged the package out of the water, loaded it on their golf cart and took it back to their vacation house, Major Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office told CNN.

Holland then opened the package, revealing 20 wrapped bricks. He unraveled one of the bricks and cut through it with a knife. When he pulled it out, he observed a "white substance on the blade," a police report said.

Realizing that it could be an illegal substance, Holland called law enforcement.

