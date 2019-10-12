A Republican candidate for sheriff preemptively released a photo of himself in blackface

(CNN) A Republican sheriff candidate in South Carolina is trying to own up to his "mistakes." But critics say he's missing a key component: an apology.

In a campaign ad posted Tuesday on Facebook, Craig Stivender, who is running for sheriff of Colleton County, South Carolina, lists off his perceived faults: a ticket for driving without a license, getting divorced and remarried, fender benders that were his fault and losing his temper at work.

But then he transitions to something a little more controversial. He went to a party dressed in blackface. And he included a photo of himself from that night in his campaign video..

He sets the scene: It was "about 10 years ago" and, as a young police officer at a Halloween party, he dressed up as Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory, a notorious drug trafficker.

"I did it to disparage a criminal whose actions hurt our community and country. That was a different time," he says in the advertisement of the party.

