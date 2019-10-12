Aaron Jones fined more than $10K for taunting Cowboys' Byron Jones with a wave goodbye

(CNN) Aaron Jones of the Green Bay Packers teased Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones with a sassy wave goodbye during last Sunday's game, and now he literally has to pay for it.

The running back said on Friday that he was fined $10,527 by the NFL for "taunting/ unsportsmanlike conduct" during the game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, ESPN reported.

During the third quarter, the Packer waltzed into the end zone to score his third touchdown when he threw his opponent a cheeky wave just before crossing the goal line.

Packers RB Aaron Jones waved goodbye to Cowboys CB Byron Jones. And $10,527. Byron Jones said he wasn't upset over taunt: https://t.co/k8SKvRqTg6 https://t.co/o3YNR1oot4 pic.twitter.com/vtVTdZEN9i — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 11, 2019

"I can't say it was worth it, but the picture is a dope picture," Jones said . "I can't argue with that. I'm going to have that blown up one day in my house."

Jones plans to appeal the fine, hoping the league will show some leniency given that he's a first-time offender, ESPN reported.

Read More